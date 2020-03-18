MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson is unhappy with the Mobile County Health Department's order to limit public gatherings.
Health Officer Dr. Bernard Eichold issued the order Wednesday to suspend certain public gatherings. Restaurants, bars, and breweries will be closed to on-site food and drink consumption for at least one week. The establishments will be allowed to continue offering take out and deliveries.
The mayor addressed the order at a news conference at Mobile Government Plaza.
"As we work out way through the situation where we are, we have to be supportive of each other," Mayor Stimpson said. "And so, Dr. Eichold has the authority to do what he did, but it's not what I would have done. And I'll leave it at that."
The health officer explained his decision about half an hour after the mayor spoke.
"In Mobile, we just want to be very cautious. We need to prevent the spread of this illness from impacting our citizens," said Dr. Eichold. "We're going to look at the data in one week. I'm sorry for any inconvenience to everyone involved, but the health and well-being of the community is extremely important."
When asked about Stimpson's concerns with the order, Dr. Eichold said, "It's not easy to make this decision, but I think it's the right one to do right now."
The order also stated that daycares and schools with more than 12 persons should remain closed.
Nursing homes and long term care facilities were also ordered to prohibit visitors and non-essential health care personnel, except for compassionate care situations like end-of-life.
Also, Rebecca Byrne, the wife of Congressman Bradley Byrne said there are plans to put together a disaster relief fund to help people impacted economically by COVID-19.
Why is Rebecca Byrne listed as Bradley's wife and not as the CEO of the Community Foundation? Was she invited to the press conference as his wife or as a community leader?
