During a COVID-19 press conference Monday afternoon, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said, "we need to, to the degree we can, keep our cities open."
According to Stimpson, that was the sentiment of the mayors representing the 10 largest cities in the state during a conference call on Sunday afternoon.
Stimpson said the call lasted an hour and five minutes.
"The mood was that we need to keep our cities open," he said. "The reason is, we can't let the health crisis become a economic crisis more than what it already is."
Stimpson says there's a balance even though some think everything should be shut down.
He said shutting everything down was not the feeling expressed on Sunday's call.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health's numbers as of 11 a.m. Monday, March 23, the state has 167 confirmed cases with no reported deaths. A large number of those cases were reported in Jefferson County who has 71 confirmed patients.
Mobile and Baldwin County have two confirmed cases each.
Numbers indicate over 1,800 individuals have been tested statewide.
