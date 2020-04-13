Mayor Sandy Stimpson says they are starting to discuss the process of when and how to safely reopen businesses and get people back to work.

Mayor Stimpson says if they aren't already -- businesses need to be discussing what reopening would look like.

"Each individual business needs to start thinking about what would they do to start back up -- knowing what they know about the social pressures to maintain social distancing and the stay at home order. Now, they are not going to determine when they open back up, but every one of them needs to have a plan," said Stimpson.

The OK Bike Shop made the decision to temporarily close their doors March 18th.

"Everybody here is family to us... I didn't want any of my guys -- like one of my people has a newborn kid and just didn't want anybody exposed to it and I didn't want to know I was reason for someone being exposed to it. I want to do the correct thing for the community -- and if it means bleeding a little bit -- then so be it," said Jim Walker, Owner OK Bike Shop.

While Moe's Original Bar-B-Que had to let some of their staff go -- they continue to operate in pickup and takeout mode.

"Because we had to let go of all of our servers downtown and our runners and stuff and it was really tough having to pick and chose who stays and who goes. We are just ready to get our crew and our work family back together. That part has been really hard," said Ashleigh Valluzzo, Moe's Original Bar-B-Que.

As the City and County begins the process to get businesses back open -- small businesses are already visualizing what that would look like in a semi-post COVID-19 world.

"Oh yeah -- we've thought about reversing the entrance to the courtyard, spacing the tables out, using the parking lot at the Union -- using the space outside -- because everyone eats outside here anyway. And just set everything up to where everyone is social distanced from entry to exit. And taking the doors off the bathrooms so it's another surface that is not touched, have extra hand sinks plummed in -- I mean we've thought about a lot of stuff," said Walker.

While it will likely be a gradual reopen -- businesses will have to weigh if it's worth it.

"It's two-fold because we would be willing to give it a try but would but then it comes down to the people want to give it a go are they going to want are they all content with staying at home until this thing is cleared," said Valluzzo.

Meanwhile as night falls on another empty Dauphin Street -- everyone agrees when life finally does return to normal -- there will be a celebration downtown like no other.

"It will be like spring time in Milwaukee. Everybody's going to be out -- wide open That's all I'm looking for -- the normalcy of it," said Walker.

"Day one since this whole thing started we already started talking about how when it's all gone how awesome the party is going to be -- downtown -- probably shut down the streets," said Valluzzo.