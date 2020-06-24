MCHD 103

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - According to data provided by the Alabama Department of Public Health, Mobile County has seen its biggest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases.

Tuesday, the state reported 37 new cases. Today, officials reported 103 new cases. The county is also reporting two additional deaths.

Mobile County now has 3,186 cases and 135 deaths.

