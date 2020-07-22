In Mobile County, health department officials had said with the increased number of COVID-19 cases, we might also see additional deaths.

Wednesday, the department reported nine deaths.

This was after two straight days of no deaths being reported.

Wednesday afternoon, Pebbles King with the health department answered a question about the deaths and the time span in which they occurred.

She said, "Are these all overnight or just confirmed and reported today, or occurred over a larger time period? The date of these deaths, of course, were presented in previous weeks, but there has been a delay in reporting to our system."

Tracking services report Alabama had the largest number of deaths in a single day Wednesday, 57.

The number of cases in Mobile County rose by 25 to 154.

The department still has not released the number of hospitalizations.

Also, the department released another figure about COVID cases and children.

As of Tuesday, 159 people aged zero to four were reported diagnosed with COVID.

King said 67 of them were under the age of one.