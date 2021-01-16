MOBILE, Ala. --On January 16, the Mobile County Health Department, Mobile Alabama Cruise Terminal, Mobile Police Department, and Mobile Public Safety provided 949 COVID-19 vaccinations and accommodated 841 vehicles.

According to MCHD, careful management of patients and vaccine resulted in no vaccine wastage during this mass vaccine effort.

"The event at Mobile Alabama Cruise Terminal was able to provide this level of primary vaccinations while maintaining orderly population flow, social distancing, sanitation, and additional COVID-19 transmission mitigation," states MCHD epidemiologist Dr. L. Scott Chavers.