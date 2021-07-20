MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Health Department’s COVID-19 Response Team has more opportunities to get your vaccine shots coming up this next week.

As with all MCHD COVID-19 events, this will follow a first-come, first-served format. No appointments will be taken.

A new event has been added for Wednesday. On that day, MCHD will provide COVID-19 vaccine at Playground Project Dream Day (Walsh Park at 1401 Windsor Ave. in Mobile) from 9 to 10 a.m. This will offer the Pfizer mRNA vaccine (which has been approved for those 12 and older).

Today, MCHD will provide COVID-19 vaccine to the community at the James T. Strickland Youth Center (2315 Costarides St. in Mobile) from 9 a.m. to noon. This will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (for those 18 and older), the Pfizer vaccine (for those 12 and older) or the Moderna vaccine (for those 18 and older).

Also today, MCHD will provide COVID-19 vaccine at the Bayou La Batre Community & Senior Center (12745 Padgett Switch Road in Irvington) from 9 a.m. to noon. This will offer both the Pfizer mRNA vaccine (which has been approved for those 12 and older) and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (which has been approved for those 18 and older).

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Those coming for their second-dose booster shot should bring the CDC vaccination card that was presented to them after their primary shot. If you no longer have the card, please be prepared to wait for the MCHD staff to retrieve your information from the statewide vaccination system.

The public can now get either the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (for those 18 and older), the Pfizer vaccine (for those 12 and older) or the Moderna vaccine (for those 18 and older) Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at both the Keeler Memorial Building (251 North Bayou St. in Mobile) and the Newburn Building (248 Cox St. in Mobile).

Along with offering vaccine, the Keeler and Newburn staffs also provide walk-in rapid testing weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Testing is free to all ages. Results are provided within 15 to 30 minutes while you wait. No appointments are necessary.

Individuals requesting a molecular test (Abbott ID Now) or a PCR test (through LabCorp) for personal preference or for travel must be tested at Family Health location. Appointments for these specific tests may be made by calling 251-690-8889.

For those wishing to make an appointment to receive COVID-19 vaccine, MCHD is now offering first-dose and second-dose Moderna vaccinations at several of its Family Health locations conveniently located throughout Mobile County. To secure a time to receive the shot, call 251-690-8889.

To learn the latest on MCHD’s vaccine events, visit www.MCHDcares.com or call 251-410-MCHD (6243). Information is also available under the Events section of https://www.facebook.com/ILOVEMCHD/