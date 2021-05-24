The Mobile County Health Department’s COVID-19 Response Team has added more COVID-19 vaccine events.

All of these clinics will follow a first-come, first-served format. No appointments will be taken.

NEWLY ANNOUNCED FIRST-DOSE CLINICS

On Wednesday, June 2, MCHD will conduct a first-dose vaccine event at Goodwill Church Ministries (1038 Grant Avenue in Prichard) from 9 a.m. to noon. This will offer the Pfizer mRNA vaccine, which has been approved for those 12 and older.

On Wednesday, June 2, MCHD will conduct a first-dose vaccine event at Christ United Methodist Church (6101 Grelot Road in Mobile) from 9 a.m. to noon. This will offer the Pfizer mRNA vaccine, which has been approved for those 12 and older.

On Thursday, June 3, MCHD will conduct a first-dose vaccine event at High Power Church Ministries (1832 Bear Fork Road in Mobile) from 1 to 5 p.m. This will offer the Pfizer mRNA vaccine, which has been approved for those 12 and older.

On Friday, June 4, MCHD will conduct a first-dose vaccine event at Mount Hebron Church Ministries (2531 Berkley Avenue in Mobile) from 9 a.m. to noon. This will offer the Pfizer mRNA vaccine, which has been approved for those 12 and older.

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED FIRST-DOSE CLINICS

On Friday, May 28, MCHD will conduct a first-dose vaccine event at the Carboxx dealership (7220 Airport Boulevard in Mobile) from noon to 4 p.m. This will offer the Pfizer mRNA vaccine, which has been approved for those 12 and older.

On Tuesday, June 1, MCHD will conduct a first-dose vaccine event at St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church (1255 Rev. A.T. Days Street in Mobile) from 9 a.m. to noon. This will offer the Pfizer mRNA vaccine, which has been approved for those 12 and older.

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED SECOND-DOSE CLINICS

On Monday, May 24, MCHD will be at Little Rock African Methodist Episcopal Church (10010 Fernland Road in Grand Bay) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This will be for those who got their first dose of Moderna mRNA vaccine on or before April 26.

On Wednesday, May 26, and Thursday, May 27, MCHD will be at the Erich Heine Learning Center (4 Second Street in Calvert, adjacent to the AM/NS steel plant) from 2 to 7 p.m. This will be for those who got their first dose of the Pfizer mRNA vaccine on or before May 6 or 7.

On Tuesday, June 1, MCHD will be at Citronelle High School (8200 Lebaron Avenue) from 1 to 5 p.m. This will be for those who got their first dose of Pfizer on or before May 11.

On Friday, June 4, MCHD will be at the Downtown Mobile Alliance (261 Dauphin Street in Mobile) from 4 to 7 p.m. This will be for those who got their first dose of Pfizer on or before May 14.

On Saturday, June 5, MCHD will be at the Nova Espresso coffee house (306 Saint Anthony Street in Mobile) from 8 to 11 a.m. This will be for those who got their first dose of Pfizer on or before May 15.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Those coming for their second-dose booster shot should bring the CDC vaccination card that was presented to them after their primary shot. If you no longer have the card, please be prepared to wait for the MCHD staff to retrieve your information from the statewide vaccination system.

As a reminder, MCHD is now offering first-dose vaccines at the Newburn Health Center (248 Cox Street in Mobile) weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Pfizer will be offered Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Moderna will be offered Tuesdays and Thursdays. COVID-19 testing is also available on these same days.

For those wishing to make an appointment to receive COVID-19 vaccine, MCHD is now offering first-dose and second-dose Moderna vaccinations at several of its Family Health locations conveniently located throughout Mobile County. To secure a time to receive the shot, please call 251-690-8889.

To learn the latest on MCHD’s vaccine events, visit www.MCHDcares.com or call 251-410-MCHD (6243).