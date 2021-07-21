The Mobile County Health Department’s COVID-19 Response Team has more opportunities to get your vaccine shots coming up this week. As with all MCHD COVID-19 events, this will follow a first-come, first-served format. No appointments will be taken.

A new event has just been added for Thursday, July 22. MCHD will provide COVID-19 vaccine at the Dauphin Island Market in the Park (302 Lemoyne Drive on Dauphin Island) from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. This will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (for those 18 and older), the Pfizer vaccine (for those 12 and older) or the Moderna vaccine (for those 18 and older).

Today, MCHD will provide COVID-19 vaccine at Hank Aaron Stadium (755 Bolling Brothers Boulevard in Mobile) from 2 to 5 p.m. This will offer the Pfizer mRNA vaccine (which has been approved for those 12 and older).

In addition to the one at Hank Aaron Stadium mentioned in the previous email, MCHD will provide COVID-19 vaccine at Playground Project Dream Day (Walsh Park at 1401 Windsor Avenue in Mobile) from 9 to 10 a.m. This will offer the Pfizer mRNA vaccine (which has been approved for those 12 and older).

Those coming for their second-dose booster shot should bring the CDC vaccination card that was presented to them after their primary shot. If you no longer have the card, please be prepared to wait for the MCHD staff to retrieve your information from the statewide vaccination system.

The public can now get either the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (for those 18 and older), the Pfizer vaccine (for those 12 and older) or the Moderna vaccine (for those 18 and older) Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at both the Keeler Memorial Building (251 North Bayou Street in Mobile) and the Newburn Building (248 Cox Street in Mobile).

Along with offering vaccine, the Keeler and Newburn staffs also provide walk-in rapid testing weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Testing is free to all ages. Results are provided within 15 to 30 minutes while you wait. No appointments are necessary.

Individuals requesting a molecular test (Abbott ID Now) or a PCR test (through LabCorp) for personal preference or for travel must be tested at Family Health location. Appointments for these specific tests may be made by calling 251-690-8889.

For those wishing to make an appointment to receive COVID-19 vaccine, MCHD is now offering first-dose and second-dose Moderna vaccinations at several of its Family Health locations conveniently located throughout Mobile County. To secure a time to receive the shot, please call 251-690-8889.

To learn the latest on MCHD’s vaccine events, visit www.MCHDcares.com or call 251-410-MCHD (6243). Information is also available under the Events section of https://www.facebook.com/ILOVEMCHD/