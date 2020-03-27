MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Because of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in Alabama, the Mobile County Health Department announced temporary changes to its operations.
Effective Monday, March 30, the new schedules for health centers are as follows:
• Newburn Health Center (Monday and Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 248 Cox Street in Midtown Mobile) will see well babies (patients 1 year old or younger) for well child checks.
• WIC (Women, Infants & Children) supplemental nutrition program participants can pick up clinic issued special formula at the Newburn Health Center (Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.). All WIC appointments will be handled via telephone. Participants can call their WIC clinic to get more information on how to handle an upcoming appointment (Keeler, 251 North Bayou Street in Mobile, 251-690-8829; Citronelle Health Center, 19255 North Mobile Street, 251-866-5940; Eight Mile Health Center, 4009 Saint Stephens Road, 251-457-4186; Semmes Health Center, 3810 Wulff Road East, 251-445-0581; Southwest Mobile Health Center, 5580 Inn Road in Tillman’s Corner, 251-602-8451; Newburn, 248 Cox Street in Mobile, 251-690-8942)
• OB services will be offered at the Women’s Health Center directly behind the Newburn Health Center (Monday and Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)
• Urgent Care at the Keeler Memorial Building (Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 251 North Bayou Street in Mobile). Only sick patients should go to Keeler’s Urgent Care.
The following capabilities remain available:
• For those requiring a Food Handler card, they are available on-line by visiting https://mchd.statefoodsafety.com/ For those needing the Food and Beverage Card, they will only need to get the online Food Handler for now. MCHD will not be enforcing the beverage portion at this time. They will be able to upgrade the beverage portion once classes resume.
• Vital Records is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. We ask that all clients use the front door at the Keeler campus (251 North Bayou Street) for screening prior to entering the agency for vital statistics. Only three clients can be seen at a time. Vital Records can also be ordered online from the Alabama Department of Public Health. Print and mail (http://mchd.org/General/Home.aspx; selects Services and click Marriage/Birth Certificates) a vital records application request to ADPH, Center for Health Statistics, Box 5625, Montgomery, AL 36103-5625, along with your payment of $15.
The following Healthcare Lines are available to assist our patients Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.:
• Medical Triage Line at 251-690-8978
• Pharmacy Refill Line at 251-445-8635
• COVID-19 Information Line at 251-410-MCHD (6243)
