Another record breaking week last week for COVID-19 cases in Mobile County.

The number for the week was in the four digit category.

The Mobile County Health Department reports 1136 cases this past week in Mobile.

That follows an increase of 823 the past week.

But health department officials say the Centers for Disease Control is changing its guidance concerning people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

They say the C.D.C. is moving away from having two negative tests to get out of quarantine.

Dr. Rendi Murphree with the Mobile County Health Department said, "If you are COVID positive, you should not get tested at all for at least three months past your first COVID posiitive test. That is a really big change. So we are not recommending tests for returning to work or returning to school or getting on an airplane. If you have tested COVID positive before, because of the persistent shedding and some other things, do not get tested for at least three months."

Dr. Murphree also said the new recommendation is, for those who test positive, quarantine for ten days, with your last 24 hours symptom free.

On the daily numbers, the health department reports 119 cases.

Also, the department has again started reporting the number of people who died.

For Monday, it reported no deaths.

The department has said deaths lag behind the number of cases.

It is still not reporting the number of people hospitalized on the daily numbers it releases.

The department had said it's working on a better way of determining those numbers.

Here is more from the Centers for Disease Control on guidance recommendations: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/disposition-hospitalized-patients.html