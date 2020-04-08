Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Health Officer for Mobile County, confirmed that a large number of COVID-19 cases were reported overnight, including, "a 0-4 year old child," who tested positive. Eichold said the child is recovering at home.

Eichold said, "we think there has been an increase in lab processing over a short period of time."

According to numbers reported by the Alabama Department of Public Health, there are over 2,300 positive cases in the state after testing approximately 18,900 residents. The state has 66 reported deaths; 48 deaths are related to COVID-19. There are 314 reported COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Mobile County is reporting 249 positive cases after testing 1,391 residents. Mobile County is reporting eight deaths, with seven related to the illness.

Baldwin County has 44 confirmed cases after administering 718 tests. The county is reporting one death.

On Tuesday, the CDC published the first report to look at COVID-19 illness in children in the United States in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report .

According to the report, while some children with COVID-19 may have mild illness and may not show symptoms, they can still spread the disease to others.

Officials say it’s important that people of all ages follow recommendations from CDC and state and local public health authorities to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The full report is at: https://bit.ly/2USg9er.