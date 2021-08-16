MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- COVID-19 cases in Mobile County breaking records for the third week in a row.

Dr. Rendi Murphree with the Mobile County Health Department said, "So last week, 4,252 cases were reported among Mobile County residents. That was a another record high number of cases for the week. So that really put us like three weeks in a row having breaking records for the number of cases reported in August."

Halfway into the month of August and Dr. Murphree said COVID-19 cases had already broken the record of reported cases in any single month. The death toll from the virus also higher than last week.

"Last week, 27 deaths occurred and one of those was in someone who was 22-years-old who had underlying medical conditions," said Dr. Murphree.

Dr. Murphree said hospitals, ambulance services and testing sites remain overwhelmed. Adding to the stress, one of the most productive Mobile County testing sites shut its doors.

"We vaccinated at the mall, over that 10 days, more than twice as many people as we had vaccinated in the previous week where we went to 23 different locations to give the vaccine," said Dr. Murphree.

The founder and CEO for the company that owns the Shoppes at Bel Air mall told FOX10 News, four stores complained that too many parking spaces were being used by the COVID testing and vaccine clinic.

In Mississippi, George County High School posted to its Facebook page that the number of identified positive COVID cases and quarantined students and staff at GCHS has reached 20%. The school is going to virtual learning until August 27th.

Also something to remember, Thursday, the Baldwin County Board of Education is holding a special meeting at the Loxley Satellite Office auditorium, to allow the public to speak on the school system's COVID actions. There will be an extended comment period just to discuss the school system's COVID response. The meeting starts at 5pm.