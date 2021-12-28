MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- With Omicron variant cases rising in Mobile County, the health department is cautioning people about holiday celebrations.

According to Mobile County Health Department, the Omicron variant is close to making up over half of all positive cases in Mobile County.

Dr. Rendi Murphree of MCHD confirmed the strand may be more contagious but less deadly.

"It appears that Omicron causes less severe disease in people than we observed with Delta in some of the other variants or the parent strain," she said.

MCHD also said people don’t have to quarantine as long if infected or exposed, five days instead of ten.

“You're likely to spread the virus for a much shorter time period,” said Murphree.

Currently, Mobile County is seeing a 15% to 18% increase in hospitalizations. Now with 37 people, which is the most since the beginning of November.

“They tested more than 650 people just yesterday, and around 20% of those people were positive, and we also heard the same story from Urgent Care facilities,” she said.

With this weekend being the onset of the new year, thousands are expected to gather downtown for the highly anticipated Moon Pie Drop. She advised not throwing caution to the wind.

"If Omicron is in your space, in your setting, particularly if you are indoors, if one or two people have Omicron, it's going to be really difficult to keep Omicron from infecting everybody,” she said.

Murphree also added there are plenty of rapid tests throughout the county, but at-home, self-tests are limited. The White House said it's working to secure 500 million at-home tests to send Americans for free.