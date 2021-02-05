MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Due to the threat of inclement weather to material, staff, and the public, the Mobile County Health Department has pushed its COVID-19 vaccine event scheduled at E.T Belsaw Middle School in Mount Vernon to Monday, February 8.
The event was originally scheduled for Saturday, February 6.
The eligibility requirements have changed in accordance with ADPH’s COVID-19 vaccination eligibility expansion, announced on Friday, January 29.
Those currently eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations are those 65 years of age and older, health care workers, first responders, hospital-based occupations, clergy, State of Alabama continuity of government strategy (state legislators, supreme court and appellate judges, constitutional officers and cabinet agency heads), corrections officers, food and agriculture workers, U.S. postal service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, those who work in the education sector (teachers, support staff, community college and higher education faculty/staff), childcare workers, judiciary (including but not limited to) circuit judges, district judges and district attorneys.
The upcoming vaccine clinics are as follows:
• First-dose, drive-thru vaccination event
Semmes Health Center | 3810 Wulff Rd., Semmes
Tuesday, February 2 | 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
• First-dose, walk-in vaccination event
Eight Mile Health Center | 4009 St. Stephens Rd., Eight Mile
Wednesday, February 3 | 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
• First-dose, drive-thru vaccination event
Family Health Citronelle | 19250 N. Mobile St., Citronelle
Thursday, February 4 | 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Drive-thru route will take place on N. Main St. between S. Center St. and Main St.
• First-dose, drive-thru vaccination event
Belsaw Middle School 1650 Gartman Circle, Mount Vernon
Saturday, February 6 | 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
In addition to the daily Facebook live updates, the following communication platforms for COVID-19 vaccination information from MCHD are as follows:
• Phone: 251-410-MCHD
• MCHD Website: mchd.org
• COVID-19 vaccination and event updates: http://bit.ly/mchdcovid-19
