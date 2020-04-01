MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) — The Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) is reporting the death of a patient who previously tested positive for COVID-19. This event marks the third death of a Mobile County resident.

According to health officials, the individual was a 56-year-old male. He had a history of underlying medical conditions. He presented to the hospital with known COVID-19 symptoms and was hospitalized.

“We are sad to report our third death in Mobile County,” said Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Health Officer for Mobile County. “Everyone should take this (illness) very seriously and keep persons infected in their thoughts and prayers.”

“Merchants should limit the number of customers in their stores and have markings in check-out lanes for 6-foot spacing. Everyone should take this (illness) very seriously and keep persons infected in their thoughts and prayers.”

Most patients with COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness along with fever, cough and shortness of breath. Some have more severe symptoms that require hospitalization. Health officials urge anyone experiencing symptoms to first notify their healthcare provider so that proper precautions can be taken.

MCHD and the Alabama Department of Public Health encourages the general public to follow the orders of the State Health Officer including limiting gatherings of 10 or more persons and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet or more among other recommendations. In addition, MCHD and ADPH encourage everyone to take precautions including the following behaviors: