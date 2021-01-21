MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- The Alabama Cruise Terminal is where the Mobile County Health Department would normally hold mass vaccination clinic, but it was not open on Thursday because the health department is basically out of doses.

“What we’re seeing is the result of 20 years of underfunding public health,” said Dr. Scott Chavers with the Mobile County Health Department.

Dr. Chavers says if supply was steady they could quickly ramp up to vaccinate about 650 people an hour at the cruise terminal, but right now there is several issues keeping doses out of people’s arms.

“The mechanisms are not in place for pandemic response because public health has been traditionally underfunded,” he said. “Now we’re seeing issues at manufacturing and distribution and allotment.”

For now, the county health department is only offering people their second dose of the Moderna vaccine until they are resupplied.

They are not alone, availability is critically low throughout Mobile County.

“The availability of vaccine, staffing issues is one of the biggest hurdles we have to overcome right now,” said James Barber, Mobile’s Public Safety Director and the city’s vaccine liaison. “If the vaccine was available then you would have multiple sites functioning everyday throughout the city and thousands of people a day would be getting vaccinated, but we just don’t have that capacity.”

In an effort to speed up distribution when more vaccine arrives, the Mobile County Health Department will no longer require appointments, instead the vaccine will be offered first-come first-served to qualifying groups.

Dr. Chavers says vaccine distribution needs to speed up.

“If Amazon can deliver a book to the deepest darkest places in Alabama, we should be able to deliver the vaccine to the deepest darkest places in Alabama,” he said.

The health department says they do expect to get some more Moderna vaccine soon. They hope to have another vaccine clinic at the cruise terminal next week.