MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Health Department’s COVID-19 Response Team is expanding its services at the Keeler Memorial Building.

The facility is at 251 North Bayou St. in downtown Mobile.

Starting on Tuesday, July 6, the staff will offer the Pfizer vaccine (for those 12 and older), the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (for those 18 and older), or the Moderna vaccine (for those 18 and older) Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

As with all MCHD COVID-19 events, this will follow a first-come, first-served format. No appointments will be taken.

Along with offering vaccine, the Keeler staff will also provide walk-in rapid antigen testing weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Testing is free to all ages. Results are provided within 15 to 30 minutes while you wait. No appointments are necessary.

Individuals requesting a molecular test (Abbott ID Now) or a PCR test (through LabCorp) for personal preference or for travel must be tested at a Family Health location. Appointments for these specific tests may be made by calling 251-690-8889.

Testing and vaccinations will continue on this same schedule at the Newburn Building. This facility is located at 248 Cox Street in Midtown Mobile, across from USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital. It is at the intersection of Saint Stephens Road.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Those coming for their second-dose booster shot of Pfizer or Moderna should bring the CDC vaccination card that was presented to them after their primary shot. If you no longer have the card, please be prepared to wait for the MCHD staff to retrieve your information from the statewide vaccination system.

For those wishing to make an appointment to receive COVID-19 vaccine, MCHD is now offering first-dose and second-dose Moderna vaccinations at several of its Family Health locations conveniently located throughout Mobile County. To secure a time to receive the shot, please call 251-690-8889.

To learn the latest on MCHD’s vaccine events, visit www.MCHDcares.com or call 251-410-MCHD (6243).