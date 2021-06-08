The Mobile County Health Department’s COVID-19 Response Team is expanding its services at the Newburn Health Center.

Starting this week, the staff is offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. This one-dose vaccine is available to those 18 and older.

The public can now get either the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the Pfizer vaccine (for those 12 and older) or the Moderna vaccine (for those 18 and older) Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. As with all MCHD COVID-19 events, this will follow a first-come, first-served format. No appointments will be taken.

The Newburn Health Center is at 248 Cox Street in Midtown Mobile, across from USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital. The facility is at the intersection of Saint Stephens Road.

Along with offering vaccine, the Newburn staff is also providing walk-in rapid testing weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Testing is free to all ages. Results are provided within 15 to 30 minutes while you wait. No appointments are necessary.

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED CLINICS COMING UP

On every Thursday, MCHD will conduct a vaccine event at Occupational Health Center (2050 Michigan Avenue in Mobile) from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. This is near the Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley. This will offer the Pfizer mRNA vaccine, which has been approved for those 12 and older.

On Thursday, June 15, MCHD will conduct a vaccine event at Vigor High School (913 North Wilson Avenue in Prichard) from 1 to 5 p.m. This will offer the Pfizer mRNA vaccine, which has been approved for those 12 and older.

On Thursday, June 15, and Friday, June 16, , MCHD will conduct a vaccine event at the Erich Heine Learning Center (4 Second Street in Calvert) from 2 to 7 p.m. The center is adjacent to the AM/NS steel plant. This will offer the Pfizer mRNA vaccine, which has been approved for those 12 and older.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Those coming for their second-dose booster shot should bring the CDC vaccination card that was presented to them after their primary shot. If you no longer have the card, please be prepared to wait for the MCHD staff to retrieve your information from the statewide vaccination system.

For those wishing to make an appointment to receive COVID-19 vaccine, MCHD is now offering first-dose and second-dose Moderna vaccinations at several of its Family Health locations conveniently located throughout Mobile County. To secure a time to receive the shot, please call 251-690-8889.

To learn the latest on MCHD’s vaccine events, visit www.MCHDcares.com or call 251-410-MCHD (6243).