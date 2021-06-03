MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Health Department’s COVID-19 Response Team is expanding its services at the Newburn Health Center.

The staff previously offered the Pfizer (for those 12 and older) and Modera (for those 18 and older) vaccines on an alternating weekday schedule. The public can now get either vaccine Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. As with all MCHD COVID-19 events, this will follow a first-come, first-served format. No appointments will be taken.

The Newburn Health Center is at 248 Cox St. in Midtown Mobile, across from USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital. The facility is at the intersection of Saint Stephens Road.

Along with offering vaccine, the Newburn staff is also providing walk-in rapid testing weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Testing is free to all ages. Results are provided within 15 to 30 minutes while you wait. No appointments are necessary.

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED CLINICS COMING UP

On Thursday, June 3, MCHD will conduct a vaccine event at Fortis College (7033 Airport Boulevard in Mobile) from 1 to 5 p.m. This will offer the Pfizer mRNA vaccine, which has been approved for those 12 and older.

On Thursday, June 3, MCHD will conduct a vaccine event at Higher Power Church Ministries (4807 Princeton Drive in Mobile) from 1 to 5 p.m. This will offer the Pfizer mRNA vaccine, which has been approved for those 12 and older.

On Friday, June 4, MCHD will conduct a vaccine event at The Bright Spot (2501 East Interstate 65 Service Road North in Prichard) from 9 a.m. to noon. This is sponsored by Mount Hebron Church. This will offer the Pfizer mRNA vaccine, which has been approved for those 12 and older.

On Friday, June 4, MCHD will conduct a vaccine event at the Downtown Mobile Alliance (261 Dauphin Street in Mobile) from 4 to 7 p.m. This will offer the Pfizer mRNA vaccine, which has been approved for those 12 and older.

On Saturday, June 5, MCHD will conduct a vaccine event at the Nova Espresso coffee shop (306 Saint Anthony Street) from 8 to 11 a.m. This will offer the Pfizer mRNA vaccine, which has been approved for those 12 and older.

On Monday, June 7, MCHD will conduct a vaccine event at First Christian Church (1419 Government Street in Prichard) to 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. This will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which has been approved for those 18 and older.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Those coming for their second-dose booster shot should bring the CDC vaccination card that was presented to them after their primary shot. If you no longer have the card, please be prepared to wait for the MCHD staff to retrieve your information from the statewide vaccination system.

For those wishing to make an appointment to receive COVID-19 vaccine, MCHD is now offering first-dose and second-dose Moderna vaccinations at several of its Family Health locations conveniently located throughout Mobile County. To secure a time to receive the shot, please call 251-690-8889.

To learn the latest on MCHD’s vaccine events, visit www.MCHDcares.com or call 251-410-MCHD (6243).