We are now in our fifth day of double digit COVID number increases reported by the Mobile County Health Department.
Meantime, health department officials are closely watching the number of tests people are taking for COVID.
The department reported 59 new cases in Thursday's report.
That is up from 37 Wednesday.
One additional death was reported, bringing the number to 270.
The number currently hospitalized went up one, so we continue to hold just under a hundred people hospitalized, now at 110.
Mobile County Health Department officials say they are watching the volume of PCR tests, or nasal swab tests, continue to go down.
They think one reason may be college students going back to school and being tested at colleges.
But they say there are other reasons.
Dr. Rendi Murphree with the Mobile County Health Department said, "The state Bureau of Clinical Laboratories, the state public health lab, is moving to a brand new facility, so that is somewhat reducing their capacity for testing, for doing PCR testing. And, again, we know that as more and more, as the antigen point of care tests come on board, or even the point of care test PCR test comes on board, that may impact the total number of tests that we see each week."
