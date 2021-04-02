MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Following the announcement by Gov. Kay Ivey that Alabama will expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all individuals age 16 and older starting Monday, April 5, the Mobile County Health Department has decided to immediately adopt the new guidelines.

MCHD made this announcement at noon today (Friday, April 2).

MCHD is currently conducting a COVID-19 vaccine event at the Alabama Cruise Terminal, at 201 South Water Street in Mobile, until 4 p.m. today Anyone age 16 and older will be able to get the Pfizer vaccine at this time, the health department said.