MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Health officials are once again urging people to stay home this Christmas to limit the spread of COVID-19. But for those still planning to get together with family -- the Mobile County Health Department offered free COVID drive-thru testing before the holiday.

It's called "Know Before You Go" -- and held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at three locations across the county Saturday December 19th. At least 70 cars already lined up outside the MCHD's downtown location before testing got underway.

"Since the the Thanksgiving cline -- we have strengthened up our army so to speak -- which is our staff. So we are able to see more patients and we are looking for 500 tests per clinic," said Johndra Lewis, MCHD Clinic Administrator.

Lewis says just like they did before Thanksgiving -- people drive up, get swabbed, and receive rapid test results within 15 minutes. Of the more than 900 people who got tested during the Thanksgiving clinic -- 32 tested positive. With COVID cases on the rise -- they're asking everyone to do their part.

"Definitely want to keep you 6 feet distance, definitely want to continue to wash your heads. What I'm wearing is my safety mask -- and that helps us in communicating with others. Again -- we are looking forward to stopping the spread and giving everyone a chance to know their status and to be the healthiest possible going into the new year," explained Lewis.

And with a second vaccine now on the way -- the Mobile County Health Department is encouraged things are looking up for 2021.

"It's hope for much better -- honestly. We want to make sure we have the protection that goes not only with the masks but with the vaccine," said Lewis.

If you were not able to make it out there Saturday -- you can call the Mobile County Health Department at 251-690-8889 to schedule a free COVID test.