PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- You have another chance today to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
The Mobile County Health Department is hosting a mass vaccination clinic in Prichard. First doses of the Moderna vaccine will be given from 1 until 5 p.m. at the Mobile Baptist Sunlight Association Auditorium.
That's on east Seminary Street.
It's a walk-in clinic, and no appointment is needed.
Keep in mind that this shot is approved for people 18 and older.
