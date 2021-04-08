PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- You have another chance today to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Mobile County Health Department is hosting a mass vaccination clinic in Prichard. First doses of the Moderna vaccine will be given from 1 until 5 p.m. at the Mobile Baptist Sunlight Association Auditorium.

That's on east Seminary Street.

It's a walk-in clinic, and no appointment is needed.

Keep in mind that this shot is approved for people 18 and older.