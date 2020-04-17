The number in deaths in Mobile County from COVID-19 jumped from Thursday into Friday morning.
State health officials said Mobile County is now reporting 16 deaths attributed to the virus.
That is up from 12 Thursday.
The number of reported deaths remains at 23 from Thursday.
The difference in the number is that "reported deaths" are reviewed by officials in Montgomery to determine whether COVID-19 is believed responsible.
Also Dr. Rendi Murphree with the Mobile County Health Department said she's gotten information from hospitals that there is a delay in receiving reports of deaths.
Murphree said, "We don't know how long that delay is. We don't know how many days or weeks that delay is, but, in talking with some of our local hospitals, they are concerned that we may be under reporting the number of deaths and we're going to be looking at that more closely this weekend."
However, Dr. Murphree did have good news about hospital capacities.
She said she checked with health care facilities and said hospitals have plenty of empty beds, ICU beds and ventilators.
