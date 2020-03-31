MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Outbreaks consist of clusters of illness. The Mobile County Health Department say these clusters are investigated to identify persons who may have been exposed to illness and require follow up.

Officials say they are currently investigating clusters of respiratory illnesses at one long-term care facility and one correctional facility.

“We’ve received many calls on the COVID-19 information line concerning employees worried about potential cases in their workplaces,” said Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Health Officer for Mobile County. “If someone is identified as a positive, all who have had close contact with the individual will be contacted by Mobile County Health Department personnel.

“We encourage the public to continue to observe social distancing and vigilant hand washing. If you are ill, please stay home and manage symptoms.”

Dr. Eichold asks everyone to call, email or text family, friends and neighbors to check on them. You are also encouraged to review the MCHD Behavioral Health page on Facebook for tips and tools on dealing with feelings of isolation.

To reach the COVID-19 hotline, please call 251-410-MCHD (6243) or the Alabama Department of Public Health COVID-19 hotline that is answered 24 hours a day at 888-264-2256.