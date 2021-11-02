MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Health Department’s COVID-19 Response Team is consolidating its vaccination and testing services to the Festival Centre shopping center.

The shopping center is at the corner of Airport Boulevard and Montlimar Drive. MCHD will be set up in Suite 101 starting on Wednesday, Nov. 3.

With this move, vaccination and testing services have ended at the Newburn Building at 248 Cox St. The Newburn Building is in the process of being renovated and all offices there will be closed until the work is completed.

MCHD will provide COVID-19 vaccines and walk-in rapid testing Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. In addition to these hours, the clinic will be open every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The same services will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. The location will be closed on Sundays.

The public can get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (for those 18 and older), the Pfizer vaccine (for those 12 and older) or the Moderna vaccine (for those 18 and older).

Parents will need to sign a consent form for any person under 18 who wishes to receive the vaccine. The parent does not have to be present, but a signed consent form is required.

Rapid testing is free for all ages. Results are provided within 15 to 30 minutes while you wait. No appointments are necessary.

Individuals requesting a molecular test (Abbott ID Now) or a PCR test (through LabCorp) for personal preference or travel must be tested at a Family Health location. Appointments for these specific tests may be made by calling 251-690-8889.

Those coming for their booster shot should bring the CDC vaccination card that was presented to them after their primary shot. If you no longer have the card, be prepared to wait for the MCHD staff to retrieve your information from the statewide vaccination system.

For those wishing to make an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, MCHD is now offering Moderna vaccinations at several of its Family Health locations conveniently located throughout Mobile County. To secure a time to receive the shot, call 251-690-8889.

To learn the latest on MCHD’s vaccine events, visit www.MCHDcares.com or call 251-410-MCHD (6243).