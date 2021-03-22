Bellingrath Gardens and Home is no longer hosting the Mobile County Health Department COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

The Mobile County Health Department moved the clinic to the Coastal Response Center at 7385 Highway 188 in Coden because of the threat of inclement weather, according to a news release.

As a result, Bellingrath Gardens and Home will no longer be closed to the public on Tuesday, March 23.

Tuesday's vaccine event will now take place at the Coastal Response Center, which is at 7385 Highway 188 in Coden. The clinic will begin at 9 a.m., and will remain open until the vaccine supply is depleted.

This will be the second vaccine event for MCHD since the eligibility list moved to Phase 1c. For other details, visit www.MCHDcares.com.