The Mobile County Health Department’s COVID-19 Response Team is offering pediatric COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 at its vaccination and testing location at the Festival Centre shopping center.

The shopping center is at the corner of Airport Boulevard and Montlimar Drive. MCHD is in Suite 101-A.

No appointments are needed at this site.

MCHD provides COVID-19 vaccines and walk-in rapid testing Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesdays from- 9 a.m. to 7 p.m; and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended the two-dose pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

MCHD follows the guidelines of the CDC and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) regarding vaccination recommendations. The ACIP recommendation applies to all children 5 to 11 years of age, including those with underlying conditions and previous COVID-19 infection.

In addition, Family Health, the primary care division of MCHD, has received a limited amount of pediatric vaccines that are available by appointment only. Call 251-690-8889 for times and locations.

Parents will need to sign a consent form for any person under 18 who wishes to receive the Pfizer vaccine. The parent does not have to be present, but a signed consent form is required.

For the latest information on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing, you may visit www.MCHDcares.com or call 251-410-MCHD (6243).