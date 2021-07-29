The Mobile County Health Department’s COVID-19 Response Team is offering more opportunities to get your vaccine shots.

The MCHD COVID-19 vaccine events will follow a first-come, first-served format. No appointments will be taken.

Today (Thursday, July 29), MCHD will provide COVID-19 vaccine at Booker T. Washington Middle School (1961 Andrews Street in Mobile) from 2 to 5 p.m. This will offer the Pfizer vaccine (which has been approved for those 12 and older), the Moderna vaccine (which has been approved for those 18 and older) and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (which has been approved for those 18 and older).

Also today, MCHD will provide COVID-19 vaccine on the second floor of Mobile Regional Airport terminal (8400 Airport Boulevard in Mobile) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This will offer the Pfizer mRNA vaccine (which has been approved for those 12 and older) and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (which has been approved for those 18 and older). This clinic takes place at this location every three weeks on Thursdays.

On every Thursday, MCHD will provide Pfizer mRNA vaccine (which has been approved for those 12 and older) at the Occupational Health Center. This facility is located near the Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley (2050 Michigan Avenue in Mobile). The vaccine clinic will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

On Friday, July 30, MCHD will provide COVID-19 vaccine at Top of the Line Barber Shop (1302 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Mobile) from noon to 3 p.m. This will offer the Pfizer mRNA vaccine (which has been approved for those 12 and older).

On Friday, July 30, MCHD's COVID-19 Response Team will provide Pfizer vaccine at the Church of the Good Shephard (605 Donald Street in Mobile) from noon to 3 p.m. This vaccine has been approved for those 12 and older.

On Saturday, July 31, MCHD will provide Johnson & Johnson vaccine during the Back-to-School Extravaganza at Aquavia Event Home (2140 Lott Road in Eight Mile). This one-shot vaccine is approved for those 18 and older.

Those coming for their second-dose booster shot should bring the CDC vaccination card that was presented to them after their primary shot. If you no longer have the card, please be prepared to wait for the MCHD staff to retrieve your information from the statewide vaccination system.

The public can now get either the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (for those 18 and older), the Pfizer vaccine (for those 12 and older) or the Moderna vaccine (for those 18 and older) Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at both the Keeler Memorial Building (251 North Bayou Street in Mobile) and the Newburn Building (248 Cox Street in Mobile).

Along with offering vaccine, the Keeler and Newburn staffs also provide walk-in rapid testing weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Testing is free to all ages. Results are provided within 15 to 30 minutes while you wait. No appointments are necessary.

Individuals requesting a molecular test (Abbott ID Now) or a PCR test (through LabCorp) for personal preference or for travel must be tested at Family Health location. Appointments for these specific tests may be made by calling 251-690-8889.

For those wishing to make an appointment to receive COVID-19 vaccine, MCHD is now offering first-dose and second-dose Moderna vaccinations at several of its Family Health locations conveniently located throughout Mobile County. To secure a time to receive the shot, please call 251-690-8889.

To learn the latest on MCHD’s vaccine events, visit www.MCHDcares.com or call 251-410-MCHD (6243). Information is also available under the Events section of https://www.facebook.com/ILOVEMCHD/