MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Health Department is hosting several vaccination events this week.

Today, a vaccine clinic will be set at the Saint Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church in Mobile from 9 a.m. until noon.

Then Wednesday there will be three clinics.

One is being held at the Goodwill Church ministries on Grant Avenue in Prichard.

And, another is happening at Christ United Methodist Church on Grelot Road in Mobile.

Both are from 9 a.m. until noon.

Another clinic will be from 2 until 5 p.m. at the Just 4 Developmental Lab on St. Stephens Road.

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered at all of these clinics to those 12 and older.

Don't forget that you can still get a COVID-19 vaccine at the Newburn Health Center on Cox Street.

Today and Thursday you can get a Moderna vaccine there from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Then Wednesday and Friday the Pfizer vaccine will be administered, also from 9 to 3:30.

The Pfizer vaccine is now approved for those 12 and older. Moderna's vaccine is approved for those 18 and older.