MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- As a reminder, the Mobile County Health Department’s COVID-19 Response Team has two events today.

A second-dose Pfizer mRNA vaccine clinic is set for 9 a.m. to noon at First Baptist Church of Mobile (806 Government St.). This is for those who received their initial dose on or before April 27. Those who are attending need to enter from South Jefferson Street.

Those coming for their second-dose booster shot should bring the CDC vaccination card that was presented to them after their primary shot. If you no longer have the card, please be prepared to wait for the MCHD staff to retrieve your information from the statewide vaccination system.

A first-dose Pfizer mRNA vaccine clinic is set for 1:30 to 5 p.m. at The Shoppes at Bel Air. The event is at the corner of Bel Air Boulevard and Airport Boulevard near Wendy's. The Pfizer vaccine is now available to those 12 and older. This clinic will follow a first-come, first-served format. No appointments will be taken.

MCHD continues to offer vaccines and COVID-19 testing at the Newburn Health Center (248 Cox St. in Mobile) weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Pfizer will be offered Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Moderna will be offered Tuesdays and Thursdays. Moderna is authorized for those 18 and older.

For those preferring to make an appointment to receive COVID-19 vaccine or testing, MCHD is now offering first-dose and second-dose Moderna vaccinations at several of its Family Health locations conveniently located throughout Mobile County. To secure a time to receive the shot, please call 251-690-8889.

For the latest information on the MCHD COVID-19 Response Team, visit www.MCHDcares.com or call 251-410-MCHD (6243).