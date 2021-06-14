MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- If you still want to get a COVID-19 vaccine, the Mobile County Health Department wants to remind you about several vaccine clinics.
You can get the Pfizer, Moderna or the Johnson and Johnson vaccines Mondays through Fridays between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. at the Newburn Health Center.
That's on Cox Street across from USA Children's and Women's Hospital in Mobile.
You don't have to make an appointment. You can just walk right in.
And, a reminder, the J&J and Moderna vaccines are for people 18 or older. The Pfizer vaccine is available for anyone 12 and up.
And, the Mobile County Health Department is hosting two more vaccine clinics in Calvert this week. Those clinics are Tuesday and Wednesday, from 2 until 7 p.m., at the Eric Heine Learning Center.
The Pfizer vaccine will be administered to those 12 and older.
