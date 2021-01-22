MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) — The Mobile County Health Departments reports that, because of major supply shortages, it is unable to administer first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Alabama Department of Public Health has announced the current vaccine availability is critically low, resulting in county health department shortages statewide, including Mobile County. As a result of this shortage, MCHD is currently providing second vaccine doses only, as the Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccine second-dose boosters have already been allocated to county health departments based on the number of first doses administered, according to a news release.

The next available opportunity to receive first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be Wednesday, Jan. 27 at the Mobile Cruise Terminal at 201 Water St. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. MCHD will no longer take any appointments for vaccinations, and all vaccination clinics, including the Jan. 27 event, will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis until further notice, the news release states.

The eligibility requirements have not changed. Those currently eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations are those 75 years of age and older, health care workers, first responders and hospital-based occupations at high risk for exposure.

Vaccine availability and distribution sites will be forthcoming based on vaccine allocation from ADPH. In addition to the daily Facebook live updates, the following communications platforms for COVID-19 vaccination information from MCHD are as follows:

• Phone: 251-410-MCHD

• MCHD Website: mchd.org

• COVID-19 vaccination and event updates: http://bit.ly/mchdcovid-19

You should not receive COVID-19 vaccines within 14 days of receiving any other vaccination or within 90 days of receiving monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19. If you have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 10 days or are currently being monitored for COVID-19 infection, you are asked to defer vaccination until isolation or quarantine period ends.

If you have questions regarding your personal medical conditions and whether you should receive COVID-19 vaccinations, please consult with your health care provider.

MCHD says its limited vaccine supply is allocated based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and ADPH.