MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) and Family Health, its primary care division, will hold several events in the coming weeks at the Alabama Cruise Terminal in an effort to continue administering second doses of Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

These events are only for those due to receive their second-dose (booster) vaccination. All patients must bring their vaccination card they received at the time of their first dose. If a patient fails to bring their card with them, MCHD will look up the patient’s information in the statewide system.

Please be prepared that this may cause extended wait times as a result. We appreciate the public’s continued patience, as our limited vaccine supply is allocated based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Alabama Department of Public Health.

The upcoming second-dose vaccine clinics at the Alabama Cruise Terminal are as follows:

• For those who received their vaccine on January 13

o Wednesday, February 10 | 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

• For those who received their vaccine on January 15

o Friday, February 12 | 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

• For those who received their vaccine on January 16

o Saturday, February 13 | 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

• For those who received their vaccine on January 18 at Stone Street Baptist Church

o Wednesday, February 17 | 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

• For those who received their vaccine on January 20

o Wednesday, February 17 | 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

• For those who received their vaccine on January 27

o Wednesday, February 24 | 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

• For those who received their vaccine on January 29

o Friday, February 26 | 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

In addition to the daily Facebook live updates, the following communication platforms for COVID-19 vaccination information from MCHD are as follows:

• Phone: 251-410-MCHD

• COVID-19 vaccination and event updates: mchdcares.com

Please note you should not receive COVID-19 vaccines within 14 days of receiving any other vaccination or within 90 days of receiving monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19. If you have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 10 days or are currently being monitored for COVID-19 infection, please defer vaccination for 90 days. If you have questions regarding your personal medical conditions and whether you should receive COVID-19 vaccinations, please consult with your health care provider.

Governor Kay Ivey has extended the current Safer at Home order through March 5, 2021, with no amendments to the current plan. Please remember to wear your face covering, social distance and wash your hands. If you have been completely vaccinated, you must still abide by these guidelines. MCHD will provide additional COVID-19 vaccination updates as they become available.