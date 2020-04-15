MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Mobile County’s top doctor wants you to cover your face in stores starting Friday.

It is not mandatory, but it is a strong recommendation is that customers and employees at essential retailers have a face covering.

“We want to do the most we can to protect our population,” said Dr. Bert Eichold, Health Officer at the Mobile County Health Department.

Eichold is issuing the health order in hopes of reducing the spread of COVID-19 before the county reaches its expected peak later this month.

“If we can just put up a small barrier with no cost to the individual with a little bit of effort, I think it could go a long way,” Eichold said.

Some people are already doing that despite a recommendation from the county.

“Less exposed to germs and stuff if you got a mask on and less germs to put out to others,” said Raven Davis.

“I definitely think it is a great idea to wear PPE,” said Issac Santiago.

“I think it’s too late, I think they should have started it when they first started the whole thing,” said Skylar Jones.

The CDC issued the same recommendation nearly two weeks ago.

The health department is asking people to wear cloth masks unless a doctor requires someone to wear a medical one, in hopes of saving them for doctors and nurses.

“Make a bandana have some fun,” Eichold said. “They’re not hard to do just a bandana and tie it over your face and pretend like it’s the wild wild west.”

Dr. Eichold says if someone is not wearing a mask they will still be allowed into stores, he just hopes people follow the recommendation.