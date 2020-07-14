MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Health Department has released a county-wide survey to gather information from the residents on Mobile County on the impact of COVID-19 in our community.

To take part in this survey, visit the link and complete all portions for submission.

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/W9PZC6L

To get more information about how COVID-19 is affecting our community or to find testing sites in our area, call 888-264-2256.