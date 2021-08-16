MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Health Department said a tenant of The Shoppes at Bel Air complained about the vaccine clinic at the mall, leading to its closure.

Health department spokesperson Mark Bryant said the managers of the mall received a complaint that the clinic was negatively impacting business. The mall sent a legal notice on Friday ordering the health department to vacate the space, Bryant said.

FOX10 News attempted to contact the mall managers for comment, but the calls have not been returned.

In 10 days, the clinic gave 1,127 people vaccines and tested another 4,461 people for COVID, according to MCHD.

The health department team that was at the mall is now offering vaccines and testing at the Newburn Building. It's located at the intersection of Cox Street and Saint Stephens Road across from USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital. The department is also offering free testing and vaccines at the Keeler Memorial Building at 251 North Bayou Street in Downtown Mobile.

MCHD is now looking for a “big, open space” of 10,000 square feet to set up a new clinic. Anyone who can help is asked to contact the Health Department.