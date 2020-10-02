MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – After the announcement that President Donald Trump is COVID positive, the Mobile County Health Department is saying it is a reminder that this pandemic is not over and the President catching the virus is proof of that.
“Anyone over the age of 65 is at risk for severe illness of COVID-19 including the President,” said Dr. Rendi Murphree with the Mobile County Health Department.
For months, doctors have said it would be reasonable to assume that everyone would be exposed to COVID-19.
“We’re all in like one huge scientific experiment learning as we go along and it’s very much still a clear and present danger to everyone,” Dr. Murphree said.
Because of President Trump’s age, he is 74, he is considered high-risk for serious complications.
Mobile County health officials say there is no way to know for sure how the virus will affect someone.
“98% of us are going to survive,” Dr. Murphree said. “The death rate is down to around 2%, but the virus can still cause severe complications, severe illness in people who are older and have significant health issues.”
The health department says while there is no vaccine yet for coronavirus, there is one for flu. They recommend everyone get it as flu season starts to ramp up.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus…
After the announcement that President Donald Trump is COVID positive, the Mobile County Heal…
MOIBLE, Ala. (WALA) – The COVID-19 diagnosis of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melani…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Since March, among the busiest people in Alabama have been “disease in…
A widening coronavirus outbreak at the White House has left members of the media scrambling …
Lawmakers are once again calling for their leadership to implement a wide-ranging testing pl…
Judge Amy Coney Barrett, the President's nominee for the US Supreme Court, was diagnosed wit…
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for Covid-19 and mu…
First lady Melania Trump said Friday that she is experiencing "mild symptoms" but is "lookin…
President Donald Trump's positive coronavirus diagnosis has raised questions about the healt…
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.