MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – After the announcement that President Donald Trump is COVID positive, the Mobile County Health Department is saying it is a reminder that this pandemic is not over and the President catching the virus is proof of that.

“Anyone over the age of 65 is at risk for severe illness of COVID-19 including the President,” said Dr. Rendi Murphree with the Mobile County Health Department.

For months, doctors have said it would be reasonable to assume that everyone would be exposed to COVID-19.

“We’re all in like one huge scientific experiment learning as we go along and it’s very much still a clear and present danger to everyone,” Dr. Murphree said.

Because of President Trump’s age, he is 74, he is considered high-risk for serious complications.

Mobile County health officials say there is no way to know for sure how the virus will affect someone.

“98% of us are going to survive,” Dr. Murphree said. “The death rate is down to around 2%, but the virus can still cause severe complications, severe illness in people who are older and have significant health issues.”

The health department says while there is no vaccine yet for coronavirus, there is one for flu. They recommend everyone get it as flu season starts to ramp up.