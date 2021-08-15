MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Health Department said it has been forced to close its COVID testing and vaccination clinic at Mobile's mall.

According to an MCHD spokesperson, the owners of The Shoppes at Bel Air ordered the health department to end the clinic. The spokesperson did not say why the mall forced the closure.

Calls to the mall's management office were not answered Sunday evening.

The Mobile County Health Department will still offer free testing and vaccines at the Keeler Memorial Building at 251 North Bayou Street in Downtown Mobile, and the Newburn Building at 248 Cox Street in Midtown Mobile.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available for those 18 and older, the Pfizer vaccine for those 12 and older, and the Moderna vaccine for those 18 and older.

The Newburn Building will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m, and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. On August 16 the clinic will run from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. as the clinic will spend the morning moving out of the mall.

The Newburn Building is across from USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital. It is at the intersection of Cox Street and Saint Stephens Road.

The Keeler clinic will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Those coming for their second-dose booster shot of Pfizer or Moderna should bring the CDC vaccination card that was presented to them after their primary shot. If you no longer have the card, please be prepared to wait for the MCHD staff to retrieve your information from the statewide vaccination system.