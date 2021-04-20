The Mobile County Health Department’s COVID-19 Response Team will be back out in the community soon to offer first-dose vaccine opportunities to the public.

The first clinic will be Friday, April 23, at Mattie T. Blount High School (5450 Lott Road in Eight Mile) from 4 to 6 p.m. This event will offer the Pfizer vaccine. This mRNA vaccine is authorized for those 16 years of age and older.

MCHD officials give thanks to Mobile County Public Schools for speaking to Dr. L. Scott Chavers, who oversees the COVID-19 Response Team, about recent vaccine clinics at their schools. Here is a link to the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o-wV6EBR-84

The second clinic will be Monday, April 26, at Little Rock A.M.E. Zion Church (10010 Fernland Road in Grand Bay) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event will offer the Moderna vaccine. This mRNA vaccine is authorized for those 18 years of age and older.

Both clinics will follow a first-come, first-served format. No appointments will be taken.

To learn the latest on MCHD’s vaccine events, visit www.MCHDcares.com or call 251-410-MCHD (6243).