MOBILE, Ala. — Starting Thursday, January 21, the Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) and Family Health – its primary care division – will be making changes on how it is distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible individuals, officials announced today.

They say MCHD will be transitioning to a “no appointments” model for vaccines being given at the Alabama Cruise Terminal (201 South Water Street).

Local residents no longer need to call the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) toll-free appointment line to receive the vaccine in Mobile County. All information that has been submitted to ADPH has been transferred to MCHD.

Unfortunately, the current COVID-19 vaccine supply in Alabama is critically low. MCHD has no availability for the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at this time. We are closely monitoring the release of additional first doses of the vaccine and will be ready to offer them to eligible persons once they are received.

No vaccine is available at any MCHD or Family Health location. All future vaccine events will be on a first-come, first-served basis. MCHD will no longer maintain “lists” of people interested in receiving the vaccine.

When the vaccine is available, these people will be eligible:

• Individuals 75 years of age and older,

• First responders,

• Healthcare workers with direct exposure to COVID-19-infected patients,

• Health related-occupations with direct exposure to COVID-19-infected patients,

• Clergy, pastors, and ministers with direct patient contact with hospital credentials.

For more information, please consult our website at www.mchd.org or call 251-410-MCHD (6243). Check the website frequently, as vaccine clinic will be scheduled as soon as the additional vaccine is received.