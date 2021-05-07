The Mobile County Health Department’s COVID-19 Response Team will offer first-dose and second-dose vaccine clinics at its Newburn Health Center.

The service will begin on Tuesday, May 11.

The Newburn Health Center is at 248 Cox St. in Midtown Mobile, across from USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital. The facility is at the intersection of St. Stephens Road.

As with all MCHD COVID-19 events, this will follow a first-come, first-served format. No appointments will be taken.

Those coming for their second-dose booster shot should bring the CDC vaccination card that was presented to them after their primary shot. If you no longer have the card, please be prepared to wait for the MCHD staff to retrieve your information from the statewide vaccination system.

At this time, first-dose and the second-dose vaccine will be offered on this schedule:

• On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, the staff will have the Pfizer mRNA vaccine from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Newburn. This vaccine is authorized for those 16 years and older.

• On Tuesdays and Thursdays, the staff will have the Moderna mRNA vaccine from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Newburn. This vaccine is authorized for those 18 years and older.

For those wishing to make an appointment to receive COVID-19 vaccine, MCHD is now offering first-dose and the second-dose Moderna vaccinations at several of its Family Health locations conveniently located throughout Mobile County. To secure a time to receive the shot, call 251-690-8889.