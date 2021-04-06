Mark your calendar, for next week,

The Mobile County Health Department is hosting another mass vaccination clinic next Monday and Tuesday in Calvert.

If you want to get that first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, just head to the AIDT Erich Heine Learning Center on Second Street.

The shots will be given out between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. both days.

It's first come, first served. No appointments needed.