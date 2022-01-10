MOBILE, Ala. — The Mobile County Health Department’s COVID-19 Response Team is continuing to find new ways to provide vaccines to the community.

Beginning next week following Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, MCHD will return to offering Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations to homebound individuals.

Interested individuals can sign up for this service on the www.MCHDcares.com website. On the top line is a tab titled “Request at Home Vaccination.”

Once the form is completed, it will be sent to our COVID-19 Response Team for scheduling. MCHD staff will provide the Moderna vaccine on Wednesdays and Fridays.

This service is also available to family members living with the homebound individual and/or their caregivers.

The COVID-19 Response Team will continue to provide vaccinations and testing at its Festival Centre (Suite 101-A) location in West Mobile. The clinic is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Additional information on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing can be found at www.MCHDcares.com or by calling 251-410-MCHD (6243).