MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Health Department and Family Health – its primary care division – will conduct a COVID-19 vaccine event on Saturday, January 16. The announcement was made Wednesday.

Officials say the event will take place at the Mobile Cruise Terminal (201 South Water Street). Officials say please do not call the cruise terminal for additional information.

At this time, COVID-19 vaccine will only be available for:

• Individuals 75 years of age and older (8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.)

• Healthcare workers (1:30 to 8 p.m.)

• First-responders (1:30 to 8 p.m.)

One thousand doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be available to these priority groups on a first-come, first-serve basis. No appointments will be taken. This is not a drive-through event.

If you meet the criteria for vaccination and plan to attend, please follow these guidelines.

• Bring valid identification.

• Wear a face mask and socially distance.

• Bring a writing pen and a hard surface to write on.

• Consider bringing water and snacks with you—wait times could be long.

• Be kind to staff and others!

There is a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine nationwide. As MCHD receives additional allocations, we will schedule and announce additional events. Until further notice, any available vaccine appointments must be made through the ADPH COVID-19 Scheduling Hotline at 1-855-566-5333. We recognize that the overwhelming response to the hotline has resulted in long delays and dropped calls. These are unprecedented times, and we appreciate your patience and understanding.

Paperwork required prior to COVID-19 vaccination at MCHD can be downloaded at http://mchd.org/Documents/General/Documents__About_Us__113202135306pm_PACKETCOVIDVaccineConsentForm.pdf

MCHD Notice of Privacy Practices is available at http://mchd.org/General/default.aspx?type=Notice%20of%20Privacy%20Practices&index=57