MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Health Officer of Mobile County, has submitted this information to the residents of Mobile County:

“I encourage people when they are performing essential shopping, please wear a ‘cottage industry cloth mask.’ Wash your hands frequently and maintain physical distancing of 6 feet from others," he said.

This guidance is based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued on April 3, 2020.

“The CDC stated, ‘The cloth face coverings recommended are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators. Those are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders.’

“Over 275 Health Care Workers in Alabama have tested positive for COVID-19 and they need their personal protective equipment (PPE). Do not pilfer/steal PPE from hospitals, first responders or medical providers.

“Instructions on how to wear a cloth mask and how to make the masks from materials you have at home can be found by clicking on the following link -- https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/ 2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html. Based on this CDC recommend-dation, the Alabama Grocers Association instructed Alabama grocery retail employees to wear masks.”

