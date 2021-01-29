MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Alabama made a major announcement on Friday expanding access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The state is now set to move to phase 1B in just over a week, but the Mobile County Health Department immediately started vaccinating people in the new phase.

Beginning Feb. 8, you can get a shot if you are 65 or older, or if you fall into one of these occupational categories: education workers, childcare providers, corrections officers, food and agriculture workers, postal workers, grocery store employees, manufacturing workers, public transit employees and judicial workers.

The Alabama Cruise Terminal was inundate on Friday with newly eligible people looking for the COVID vaccine.

“The pent up demand that we have witnessed over the last couple of weeks among those that were not eligible until today was really staggering,” said Dr. Scott Chavers with the Mobile County Health Department.

The eligibility requirements to get a shot were not supposed to take effect until February 8th.

Once the line formed, the Mobile County Health Department ramped up their operation allowing newly eligible people 65 and older as well as frontline workers to roll up their sleeves.

“We had allocated 330 doses to complete the second dose of the series for the Moderna vaccine,” Dr. Chavers said. “By 3 o’clock today we had delivered in excess of 900 vaccines.”

The extra doses used on Friday were taken from a supply to be used next week.

The health department says they knew there was going to be a change to vaccine access on Friday, but not to this level.

“We were expecting there would be an expansion on age we were not expecting the expansion to all of the occupations included in 1B,” Dr. Chavers said.

This expansions to more groups does not mean it is going to be easy to get a shot.

“We’re still in a critical shortage for vaccines we will be out of primary doses,” Dr. Chavers said. “By the end of today we are out.”

The health department has some more clinics planned next week.

Semmes Health Center | 3810 Wulff Rd., Semmes | Tuesday, February 2 | 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Family Health Citronelle | 19250 N. Mobile St., Citronelle | Thursday, February 4 | 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. | Drive-thru route will take place on N. Main St. between S. Center St. and Main St.

Belsaw Middle School | 1620 Gartman Circle, Mount Vernon | Saturday, February 6 | 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

MCHD will no longer take appointments for vaccinations, and all vaccination clinics will operate on a first-come, first-served basis until further notice.