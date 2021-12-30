MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- While other Mobile County Health Department locations will be closed on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, the COVID-19 Response Team will be open Friday, Dec. 31 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its vaccination and testing clinic at the Festival Centre.

The staff is in Suite 101-A at the shopping complex located at the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Montlimar Avenue.

The Festival Centre clinic will be closed on Saturday, Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day.

Because of the recent increase in positive COVID-19 cases, the Response Team will be adjusting its hours starting on Jan. 3. The clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays.

After the New Year’s Day holiday, the Festival Centre location will resume COVID-19 testing and vaccinations on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The location will be closed on Sundays.

Those coming for their booster shot should bring the CDC vaccination card that was presented to them after their primary shot. If you no longer have the card, please be prepared to wait for the MCHD staff to retrieve your information from the statewide vaccination system.

Individuals requesting a molecular test (Abbott ID Now) or a PCR test (through LabCorp) for personal preference or for travel must be tested at a Family Health location. Appointments for these specific tests may be made by calling 251-690-8889.

For those wishing to make an appointment to receive COVID-19 vaccine or a rapid test, MCHD is now offering Moderna vaccinations at several of its Family Health locations conveniently located throughout Mobile County. To secure a time to receive the shot, please call 251-690-8889.

Parents will need to sign a consent form for any person under 18 who wishes to receive the Pfizer vaccine. The parent does not have to be present, but a signed consent form is required.

To learn the latest on MCHD’s vaccine events, visit www.MCHDcares.com or call 251-410-MCHD (6243).