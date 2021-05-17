In an effort to better serve our community, the Mobile County Health Department’s COVID-19 Response Team is expanding its services at the Newburn Health Center.

Along with offering vaccines, the staff is also providing walk-in rapid testing weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

The Newburn Health Center is located at 248 Cox St. in Midtown Mobile, across from USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital. The facility is at the intersection of St. Stephens Road.

Testing is free to all ages. Results are provided within 15 to 30 minutes while you wait. No appointments are necessary.

The COVID-19 Response Team has already been offering first-dose and second-dose vaccine clinics at its Newburn Health Center. As with all MCHD COVID-19 events, this will follow a first-come, first-served format. No appointments will be taken.

Those coming for their second-dose booster shot should bring the CDC vaccination card that was presented to them after their primary shot. If you no longer have the card, please be prepared to wait for the MCHD staff to retrieve your information from the statewide vaccination system.

At this time, first-dose and the second-dose vaccine will be offered on this schedule:

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, the staff will have the Pfizer mRNA vaccine from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Newburn. This vaccine is authorized for those 12 years and older.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays, the staff will have the Moderna mRNA vaccine from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Newburn. This vaccine is authorized for those 18 years and older.

For those wishing to make an appointment to receive COVID-19 vaccine, MCHD is now offering first-dose and second-dose Moderna vaccinations at several of its Family Health locations conveniently located throughout Mobile County. To secure a time to receive the shot, call 251-690-8889.